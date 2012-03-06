(Adds press digest)
BUCHAREST, March 6 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian
financial markets on Tuesday.
GDP
The National Statistics Board will release final GDP data
for the fourth quarter at 0800 GMT.
AVERAGE WAGE
The National Statistics Board will release average wage data
for January at 0800 GMT.
GOVERNEMNT MEETING
Romania's centrist coalition government holds weekly meeting
starting at 0730 GMT.
ROMANIA SELLS 1.57 BLN LEI IN 2-YR T-BONDS
Romania sold a more than planned 1.57 billion lei ($476.5
million) in 2-year treasury bonds on Monday, with the average
accepted yield at 5.99 percent, down from 6.36 percent at a
previous tender on Feb. 20, central bank data showed.
ROMANIA GAS FIELD COULD START OUTPUT BY 2017-PRESIDENT
A Romanian offshore Black Sea well jointly owned by
ExxonMobil and the country's top oil and gas firm Petrom
could start production in 2015-2017, Romanian
President Traian Basescu was quoted as saying on Monday.
CEE MARKETS
Central European assets dropped for a second straight
session on Monday on a worsening economic outlook and shares in
Polish real estate developer GTC fell to an all-time low after a
worse-than-expected loss.
POSTA ROMANA
Romania's state-owned postal service Posta Romana recorded
losses of 4.3 million euros ($5.69 million) last year, down by
23.7 million euros from 2010. It plans to cut about 600 jobs by
the end of March and further reduce its number of units under
Romania's precautionary aid-deal with the IMF.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 3
ELECTRICITY PRICES
Electricity prices for households will not be hiked this
year, Romania's Economy Minister Lucian Bode said on Monday.
Evenimentul Zilei, Page 9
($1 = 0.7557 euros)