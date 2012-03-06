Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
WEATHERFORD
Weatherford International signed a deal with a subsidiary of
Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG to cooperate in shale gas
exploration in the country. Weatherford plans to boost its share
in services for drilling companies in Poland to 30 percent by
the end of 2012, Puls Biznesu reported.
PENSION REFORM
The economy ministry, headed by Waldemar Pawlak, the leader
of Civic Platform's coalition partner PSL, proposed to postpone
the date when retirement age is to increase due to the difficult
labour market situation, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.
ENERGA
Polish utility Energa announced a tender for a 900-1200
megawatt gas-fired power plant in Grudziadz, the Rzeczpospolita
daily reported. The investment may be worth 3.2 billion zlotys
($1.02 billion).
POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL
Polish construction group Polimex-Mostostal plans that its
sales and net profits will rise a few percent in 2012, the
company's chief executive Konrad Jaskola told the Parkiet daily.
EIB
Poland will likely get around 5 billion euros ($6.62
billion) in loans from the European Investment Bank in 2012, the
bank's deputy chief executive Anton Rop told the Rzeczpospolita
daily.
NEW CAR REGISTRATIONS
The number of new passenger car registrations rose an annual
8.9 percent in February, Samar institute said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7557 euros)
