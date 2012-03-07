* Writedowns to swell 2011 net loss - sources
* Latest analyst estimates for 2.0-2.5 bln euros - I/B/E/S
* Consensus forecast rising, now at 1.5 bln euros - I/B/E/S
* Shares down 2.0 percent
(Adds detail, background, shares)
By Paolo Biondi
ROME, March 7 Italian aerospace and
defence group Finmeccanica SIFI.MI will report a 2011 net loss
of 2.3 billion euros ($3.0 billion), two senior company sources
told Reuters, as the conglomerate cleans up its accounts under a
new management.
"Losses amount to about 2.3 billions (euros)," one of the
sources said on Wednesday. A second source confirmed the figure,
citing problems at the company's four electronics units.
Last Friday, Finmeccanica delayed the release of annual
results by two weeks to March 27, fuelling talk it was taking
more time to evaluate the size of writedowns and announce
possible disposals.
Since then, market expectations have worsened with latest
analyst forecasts on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S pointing to a
full-year loss of 2.0-2.5 billion euros.
The consensus, which has been rising, was for a 1.5 billion
euro loss, based on estimates ranging from 680 million to 2.5
billion.
Finmeccanica shares were down 2.0 percent at 3.5240 euros at
1245 GMT after the Reuters report, while the broader Milan index
was up 0.9 percent.
The company, 32 percent state-owned and which reported a
2010 net profit of 560 million euros, would not comment on the
report.
Analysts expect a goodwill writedown of 500-800 million
euros for Finmeccanica's U.S. defence electronics unit DRS,
higher restructuring costs related to the group's loss-making
AnsaldoBreda rail transportation unit and one-off costs related
to aeronautics contracts.
Finmeccanica announced a 753 million euro writedown in
November for its stake in U.S. planemaker Boeing's (BA.N) 787
programme, signalling a change in its previous accounting
practices.
Italy's second biggest industrial employer, with some 75,000
staff, underwent a management shake-up in December in the wake
of an ongoing corruption probe in Italy that forced out previous
boss Pier Francesco Guarguaglini.
Giuseppe Orsi, who took over Guarguaglini's powers as
chairman, has been tasked with rebuilding the group's reputation
and turning its business round by focusing on core defence and
aerospace operations.
Orsi, an aeronautical engineer who started his career 39
years ago in a company now part of the group, announced plans
last year to sell 1 billion euros of assets to avoid its credit
rating being cut to junk.
The company singled out as non-strategic its energy and
transport businesses, which include AnsaldoBreda, engineering
firm AnsaldoEnergia, rail technology group Ansaldo STS (STS.MI)
and bus manufacturer BredaMenarinibus.
In December, Standard & Poor's cut Finmeccanica's long-term
rating one notch to BBB-, tying the confirmation of investment
grade to delivery on the group's plans.
Finmeccanica is also facing a fresh potential challenge as
Indian authorities launched a corruption probe into a 560
million euros helicopter deal won by its AgustaWestland unit.
[ID:nL5E8DR4QB]
Orsi was at the helm of AgustaWestland when the Indian
helicopters contract was signed two years ago.
($1 = 0.7625 euro)
(Writing by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Dan Lalor)
((danilo.masoni@thomsonreuters.com)(+39-02-66129734)(Reuters
Messaging: www.twitter.com/damasoni))
Keywords: FINMECCANICA/
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.