DUBLIN, March 7 A three-man advisory group
set up by the Irish government to address shortcomings in the
work of state-run "bad bank" NAMA, will include the property
agency's chairman, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
An independent report in December warned the National Asset
Management Agency (NAMA) would cost the country billions of
euros unless it becomes more entrepreneurial and suggested the
creation of a group to advise the government on the agency's
future.
The report's author, former HSBC Chief Executive
Michael Geoghegan, will head the group.
The group, which will advise the minister on appointments
and remuneration, will also include NAMA Chairman Frank Daly and
Denis Rooney, who recently headed an agency promoting economic
cooperation between Ireland and Northern Ireland.
Created in a hurry in 2009 to purge Irish banks of risky land
and development loans with a nominal value of nearly 75 billion
euros ($99.84 billion), NAMA is bogged down in internal
meetings, long agendas and a focus on control rather than
strategy, Geoghegan's report said.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)