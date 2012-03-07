DUBLIN, March 7 A three-man advisory group set up by the Irish government to address shortcomings in the work of state-run "bad bank" NAMA, will include the property agency's chairman, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

An independent report in December warned the National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) would cost the country billions of euros unless it becomes more entrepreneurial and suggested the creation of a group to advise the government on the agency's future.

The report's author, former HSBC Chief Executive Michael Geoghegan, will head the group.

The group, which will advise the minister on appointments and remuneration, will also include NAMA Chairman Frank Daly and Denis Rooney, who recently headed an agency promoting economic cooperation between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Created in a hurry in 2009 to purge Irish banks of risky land and development loans with a nominal value of nearly 75 billion euros ($99.84 billion), NAMA is bogged down in internal meetings, long agendas and a focus on control rather than strategy, Geoghegan's report said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)