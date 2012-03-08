Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

SANTANDER, KBC, KREDYT BANK, BANK ZACHODNI WBK

Polish financial regulator KNF urged Santander, the euro zone's biggest bank, to list in Warsaw to secure permission to buy Kredyt Bank from KBC and merge it with Santander's Bank Zachodni WBK.

SYGNITY, ASSECO POLAND

Software maker Sygnity says the 250 million zlotys ($79 million) hostile bid by much larger rival Asseco Poland does not reflect its fair value, especially considering its growth plans.

RATES

Poland's central bank moved back from its strong hawkish tone but still hinted at a possibility of interest rate hikes in future should inflation remain at an elevated level further on.

Earlier in the day, the bank left borrowing costs flat for the ninth consecutive month -- with the main rate at 4.5 percent -- as predicted by all analysts polled by Reuters.

