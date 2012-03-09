The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
* UNICREDIT
Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni will be in Tripoli on
Monday to sound out the bank's Libyan investors on a new
Chairman for the bank, Il Sole 24 Ore said.
* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
Italian businessman Massimo Armanini is looking to buy a 2-3
percent stake in the bank for a foreign client from Monte
Paschi's controlling shareholder, Il Mondo said.
Former UniCredit head Alessandro Profumo is a step away from
becoming Chairman of Monte Paschi, several newspapers said.
* FIAT
General Motors and Fiat talked briefly about merging
their European businesses earlier this year, the Wall Street
Journal said on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
CEO Sergio Marchionne and Chairman John Elkann will meet
Prime Minister Mario Monti on the group's Italian strategy on
March 16, several papers said.
FONDIARIA-SAI, PREMAFIN
Private equity funds Sator and Palladio said they were
extending the deadline for their offer for Premafin to three
days after Fondiaria-SAI's shareholding meeting, scheduled for
March 16, but they also said they could pull out if they are
unable to present their debt-restructuring plan to the creditor
banks within the next five days.
ENI
The antitrust authority has opened a probe into the oil
company's possible dominance of the international gas transport
market, it said on Thursday.
ENEL, TERNA
Ratings agency Standard and Poor's cut its credit rating on
Italy's biggest utility Enel to BBB+ from A-. It affirmed Terna
A- rating.
* LUXOTTICA
Deals with Coach and Armani could generate revenues for up
to $60 million and 200 million euros, respectively, Chief
Executive Andrea Guerra said in an interview with Il Sole 24
Ore.
LOTTOMATICA
The lottery operator expects core earnings of more than 1
billion euros in 2012 after reporting a sharp rise in 2011 net
profits.
GEOX
The shoemaker remained cautious on its sales performance for
the first half of 2012 after reporting a 13 percent decline in
2011 net profits.
SAFILO
The eyewear maker said core earnings margins rose 13.7
percent in 2011, and sales were up 6 percent to 1.1. billion
euros.
