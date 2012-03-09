HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 14 at 8:46 A.M. EST/1346 GMT
Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Firday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
AGORA
Polish publisher Presspublica may consider taking over its listed rival, Agora, in the future, the head of Presspublica, Dariusz Lesniak, told daily Rzeczpospolita in an interview.
BONDS
Polish 5-year bond yields fell to their lowest level since April 2006 at an auction on Thursday, as cash-rich foreign players drawn by an attractive mix of risk and reward snapped up more debt than initially offered.
TVN
Polish broadcaster TVN decided to put its Internet arm Onet up for sale, Puls Biznesu daily reiterated, quoting unnamed sources close to TVN owner, ITI.
