WARSAW, March 12 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

CYFROWY POLSAT RESULTS

Fourth-quarter net profit at Poland's largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat beat expectations and doubled to 76 million zlotys ($24.4 mln) on consolidating broadcaster Polsat and lower costs of acquiring new clients, it said on Monday.

DEBT SUPPLY

Poland releases debt supply details for its Wednesday bond tender.

INFLATION PROJECTION

The Polish central bank releases the full version of its latest inflationary projection at 0800 GMT.

The projection shows inflation easing to the bank's 2.5-percent target only in late 2013.

KOMPANIA WEGLOWA

The Polish Treasury may float the European Union's largest coal producer, Kompania Weglowa, already next year, the Parkiet daily writes.

PEKAO

Poland's leading lender Pekao will focus on organic development and aims to pay out dividend from its 2011 profits, though it is likely to be lower than the 75-80 percent seen in the past, Federico Ghizzoni, head of the bank's owned UniCredit, tells the Rzeczpospolita daily.

RATES

A "wait and see" mode is the best one for the Polish rate-setting panel now, one of its ten members, Elzbieta Chojna-Duch, tells the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.

UPC AND MULTIMEDIA

The U.S. Liberty Global, owner of Polish cable operator UPC, mulls taking over UPC's smaller local rival Multimedia, the daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quotes Liberty Global management board member Rick Westerman as saying.

SHALE GAS

First Polish estimate of its expected shale gas deposits, due March 21, will show a figure lower than the original estimate by a U.S. agency of 5.3 trillion cubic metres, papers quote Poland's Deputy Environment Minister and Chief Geologist Piotr Wozniak as reiterating over the weekend.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX