(Adds detail, shares, analyst comment)

* 2011 net profit 159 mln euros vs forecast 174 mln

* Proposes 0.07 euro dividend, up 17 pct

* CEO confident on medium-long term growth

* Shares drop 7 percent

MILAN, March 12 Italian drinks company Gruppo Campari (CPRI.MI) is hoping strong consumption of key spirits brands Wild Turkey and Aperol in new markets will help offset weaker consumption in Europe after full-year profit missed forecasts.

Campari, known for its eponymous red aperitif and with more than 40 brands among spirits, wines and soft drinks, is betting on its recent entry in Brazil and Russia to boost growth.

Chief executive Bob Kunze-Concewitz sees a "soft" first quarter but is "cautiously optimistic" for the full year.

Full-year net profit rose 1.9 percent to 159 million euros

($209 million), below forecasts for 174 million in a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate poll. The group blamed higher interest and taxes, and negative one-offs of 4.7 million euros.

Davide Campari-Milano shares were down 7 percent at 5.28 euros at 1148 GMT, while the STOXX Europe 600 food and beverage index .SX3P was up 0.7 percent.

"Results are below analysts' consensus. This is an opportunity to sell a stock trading at 16 times expected 2012 earnings," a Milan-based analyst said, asking not to be named.

Full-year sales grew 9.6 percent to 1.27 billion euros, against a forecast for 1.28 billion, driven by continued growth of Aperol, the group's largest brand by sales value.

Sales in the United States were down 2.8 percent, including an exchange rate hit of 4.2 percent.

Campari makes around a third of its sales in Italy, while the rest of Europe accounts for around 26 percent.

Spirits make up more than 77 percent of total sales, with key brands Skyy Vodka, Wild Turkey bourbon and Aperol enjoying double-digit growth across all regions.

The world's biggest spirits groups, Diageo (DGE.L) and Pernod Ricard (PERP.PA), have experienced strong growth in emerging markets, slow recovery in North America and tougher conditions in southern Europe.

The dividend was raised a sixth to 0.07 euro.

(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio and Maria Pia Quaglia; Editing by David Hulmes)

((Antonella.Ciancio@thomsonreuters.com)(+39 0266129722)(Reuters Messaging: antonella.ciancio.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CAMPARI/RESULTS

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.