WARSAW, March 13 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's
financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1
hour):
JSW
The European Union's largest coking coal producer posts a
better-than-expected rise of its 2011 net profit.
RATES
Poland should not be expected to cut interest rates soon as
the economy is growing at a decent rate and inflation is not
easing as fast as the rate council would expect it to, central
bank Governor Marek Belka is quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita.
KGHM
Europe's No. 2 copper producer is considering further
expansion abroad and is in talks with China Minmetals and
Sumitomo about possible cooperation, writes Dziennik, without
citing sources.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX