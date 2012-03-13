MILAN, March 13 The Chief Executive of
Italian gas grid operator Snam said on Tuesday Belgian
gas company Fluxys is in the running with a consortium
for the gas transport network of German group E.ON.
"We have an accord with that consortium," Carlo Malacarne
said.
The E.ON network is deemed of high strategic importance for
countries such as France, Belgium and Italy seeking to secure
gas supply from Russia as the Nord Stream pipeline under
development would directly connect Russia to Germany.
In January Snam and Fluxys signed an agreement to assess
joint initiatives to develop gas infrastructure projects in
Europe.
