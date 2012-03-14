WARSAW, March 14 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's
financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1
hour):
PGE
Poland's top utility proposes a record dividend of 2.5
billion zlotys ($790 million) after posting a slightly
better-than-expected rise in its 2011 net profit.
EM&F
The price offered by Penta to buy up to 40 percent of the
retail group is too low, a fund manager at Pioneer Pekao
Investment Management, one of its top investors, is quoted as
saying by Puls Biznesu.
BOND TENDER
Poland's finance ministry to offer 2.0-4.0 billion zlotys in
bonds maturing in January 2014, with results of the tender
expected at 1100.
BANK HANDLOWY
The Polish unit of Citigroup plans a dividend payout of 361
million zlotys, or 2.76 zlotys per share.
