ITALY BOND AUCTION
Investors flush with cheap European Central Bank funds are
expected to help Italy raise up to six billion euros at a bond
auction on Wednesday and bring the nation's 3-year borrowing
costs below 3 percent, half what it had to pay a few months ago.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The foundation controlling Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
is confident a deadline for it to present a debt-cutting plan to
creditors will be extended to April 30, a foundation's source
said on Tuesday.
Private equity fund Equinox has offered to buy up to a 13
percent of the foundation stake in tha bank, Italian newspapers
reported on Wednesday.
Il Messaggero said the foundation is considering selling
between 8 percent to 10 percent to Equinox, and 5-7 percent to
private investors.
SNAM
The Italian natural gas transport group has increased its
investment programme over the next four years as it presses
ahead with plans to turn Italy into a gas hub and pursue
Europe-wide projects.
BANCA POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA
The bank is targeting a Core Tier 1 ratio of 9.2 percent in
2014 as part of a three-year plan aimed at a sustainable
profitability despite expectations of a continuing recession in
2012.
IMPREGILO
Hedge fund Amber has around 2 percent in the Italian
builder, La Repubblica newspaper said on Wednesday citing
financial sources.
FINMECCANICA
UBS raises Finmeccanica target price to 4 euros from 3
euros, rating neutral
* ENI
Credit Suisse raises Eni price target to 20.2 euros from
19.3 euros, rating neutral
ACEA
The city of Rome, the main shareholder of Acea, will discuss
on Wednesday the sale of part of its controlling stake in the
utility, MF said, citing the city mayor.
* CIR
The holding company's energy unit Sorgenia has 10 percent of
two concessions operated by Brazil's Petrobras which have
started production of 2,000 barrels per day, MF said without
citing sources.
