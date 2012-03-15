The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

* ITALIAN LABOR REFORM

Prime Minister Mario Monti's government and Italy's three labor unions are optimistic they will find an agreement to introduce more flexiblity into Italy's rigid labor market, papers report. Welfare Minister Elsa Fornero sees accord next week.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI The controlling shareholder in Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said it had sold 2.52 percent of the bank from March 9 through March 14. It also said it is in advanced talks to reach a deal with creditors to extend a deadline to repay debts.

The deadline is due to expire on March 15. FONDIARIA SAI The capital increase that the troubled Italian insurer is due to approve as part of plans to merge with peer Unipol is not expected to be less than one billion euros, sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

FIAT The Italian automaker said on Wednesday it has sold 20,000 fewer cars that expected because of a transport strike by truckers in Italy, which will cut its March market share by 10 percent in Italy and overseas. As as a result, it may be forced to close factories, including the one where the Panda is made.

UBI BANCA

The Italian bank said it sold 109.2 million euros in Tier 1 isntruments to retail investors.

