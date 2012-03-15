(Adds press digest)
DEBT AUCTION
Romania's finance ministry tenders 500 million lei ($149.02
million) in 5-year treasury bonds.
NEW ROMANIA PM MULLS RAISING PUBLIC WAGES
Romania's government is assessing ways to increase public
wages and cut social security contributions from June to give a
boost to the struggling economy, new Prime Minister Mihai Razvan
Ungureanu said on Wednesday.
AUSTRIA TWEAKS CEE LENDING GUIDELINES AFTER UPROAR
Austria's market watchdogs have softened guidelines to limit
lending by three big Austrian banks' units in emerging European
countries after international protests that the curbs could
cause a credit squeeze in the region.
CEE MARKETS
The Polish zloty lost more ground on Wednesday due to
disappointing current account and inflation data, triggering
sell orders across regional currencies and government bonds that
have enjoyed a strong run this year.
TRANSELECTRICA
* Investors have already bid 2.5 percent of the offer of a
minority stake in power grid operator Transelectrica.
It runs until March 27. Ziarul Financiar, page 4
* Transelectrica plans investments of 605 million lei in
2012, the head of the company Octavian Lohan said on Wednesday.
Agerpres
NUCLEAR
Romania extended again the deadline for accepting bids from
investors interested to participate in building two more
reactors at its sole nuclear power plant in Cernavoda. The new
deadline is September 15, Economy Minister Lucian Bode said on
Wednesday. Agerpres
POWER MARKET
Romania will fully liberalize electricity prices in six
stages by 2014 for industrial consumers and ten stages by 2017
for households, as agreed under an aid package from the
International Monetary Fund and the European Commission, a draft
law yet to be approved showed. Ziarul Financiar, Page 3
OLTCHIM
The announcement for the privatization of Romanian
state-owned chemicals firm Oltchim will be made in
maximum a week, said Florin Vladan, head of the economy
ministry's privatization department. Ziarul Financiar, Page 5
($1 = 3.3552 Romanian leus)