BUCHAREST, March 15

DEBT AUCTION

Romania's finance ministry tenders 500 million lei ($149.02 million) in 5-year treasury bonds.

NEW ROMANIA PM MULLS RAISING PUBLIC WAGES

Romania's government is assessing ways to increase public wages and cut social security contributions from June to give a boost to the struggling economy, new Prime Minister Mihai Razvan Ungureanu said on Wednesday.

AUSTRIA TWEAKS CEE LENDING GUIDELINES AFTER UPROAR

Austria's market watchdogs have softened guidelines to limit lending by three big Austrian banks' units in emerging European countries after international protests that the curbs could cause a credit squeeze in the region.

CEE MARKETS

The Polish zloty lost more ground on Wednesday due to disappointing current account and inflation data, triggering sell orders across regional currencies and government bonds that have enjoyed a strong run this year.

TRANSELECTRICA

* Investors have already bid 2.5 percent of the offer of a minority stake in power grid operator Transelectrica. It runs until March 27. Ziarul Financiar, page 4

* Transelectrica plans investments of 605 million lei in 2012, the head of the company Octavian Lohan said on Wednesday. Agerpres

NUCLEAR

Romania extended again the deadline for accepting bids from investors interested to participate in building two more reactors at its sole nuclear power plant in Cernavoda. The new deadline is September 15, Economy Minister Lucian Bode said on Wednesday. Agerpres

POWER MARKET

Romania will fully liberalize electricity prices in six stages by 2014 for industrial consumers and ten stages by 2017 for households, as agreed under an aid package from the International Monetary Fund and the European Commission, a draft law yet to be approved showed. Ziarul Financiar, Page 3

OLTCHIM

The announcement for the privatization of Romanian state-owned chemicals firm Oltchim will be made in maximum a week, said Florin Vladan, head of the economy ministry's privatization department. Ziarul Financiar, Page 5

