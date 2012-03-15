Britain's top share index fell slightly in early trade, pressured by heavyweight energy stocks after Royal Dutch Shell said it is being sued for causing climate change.

The UK benchmark was down 7.09 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,938.34 by 0812 GMT, having slipped 0.2 percent on Wednesday following five successive days of gains, the longest winning streak since last summer.

Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell shed 1.0 percent after it said it was being sued for causing climate change, suggesting recent court set-backs for environmentalists had not put an end to global warming lawsuits. (Reporting by Tricia Wright)