* CEO says looking mainly outside for new credit head

* Says working on comprehensive new strategy by year-end

(Combines separates, adds details, quotes)

By Ole Mikkelsen

COPENHAGEN, March 15 Denmark's Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO), hit by billions of dollars in property loan losses, aims to have a new strategy plan ready by the second half of the year, new Chief Executive Eivind Kolding told Reuters.

Over the past three years, Danske Bank, Denmark's biggest banking group, has taken writedowns on its loan portfolio of more than 50 billion crowns ($8.76 billion), due mainly to bad loans linked to the property booms in Denmark and Ireland where it also has operations.

Kolding, who became CEO of the Danske Bank Group a month ago, said the management is working to put a new comprehensive strategy in place by the end of the year.

"We have not set a deadline (for the new strategy)," Kolding said. "It will be in the second half of 2012 in any case."

Analysts expect Kolding, formerly head of A.P. Moller-Maersk's (MAERSKb.CO) container shipping arm, to try to help the bank through cost-cutting and by raising margins. [ID:nL5E8DE3QS]

The Danish government has just announced a fresh set of measures that will include allowing banks to shift bad property loans to the state to strengthen their finances. [ID:nL5E8E21MH] The initiative was the fifth launched by the state to lend a helping hand to the country's banks in one form or another since the start of the financial crisis. [ID:nL5E8E21MH]

Kolding also told Reuters the bank would look mainly externally for a new head of credit to replace Per Skovhus who will leave this summer.

Skovhus, whose resignation was announced in November, is due to leave Danske Bank by July 1. He has been the group's credit chief since 2004. "We are already in full swing to find Per Skovhus' replacement," Kolding told Reuters in a brief telephone interview on Thursday. "We are looking externally, primarily."

Earlier on Thursday, Danske Bank said Chief Operating Officer Georg Schubiger, will leave to take a new job at Switzerland's Vontobel Group (VONN.S). [ID:nL5E8EF0DY]

Schubiger is due to leave by July and take on his new job as head of private banking at Vontobel from Sept. 1.

His departure will leave Danske Bank with two vacancies to fill on its six member group executive board.

"There is absolutely no problem making decisions," Kolding told Reuters.

Schubiger has been chief operating officer and a member of the Danske Bank Group's executive board since 2010, with responsibility for business development, operations, IT, marketing and procurement, Danske Bank said.

Kolding said that the role of COO could be different once a replacement is found for Schubiger.

"It is not certain that we will engage a new director with exactly the same areas of responsibility," he said. "This will in any case give me an opportunity to rethink this organisationally in this area."

($1 = 5.7076 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((ole.mikkelsen@thomsonreuters.com)(+45 3396 9655)(Reuters Messaging: ole.mikkelsen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: DANSKEBANK CREDIT/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.