LONDON, March 15 South Korean state utility Korea South East Power Co Limited has bought six capesize coal cargoes after its first Colombian-only coal tender, traders participating in the tender said.

KOSEP awarded three cargoes to EDF Trading and three to Swiss-based trader Gunvor at an FOB price of around $88.50 a tonne, they said.

The significance of this tender, among numerous Korean tenders, is that it highlights how Colombian coal is now priced competitively in Asia markets and undercutting other origins, a trend which is likely to continue this year.

KOSEP will use its own ships to import the coal. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by Jane Baird)