WARSAW, March 16 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's
financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1
hour):
DATA
Poland's statistics office releases wage growth and
employment data for February. Analysts polled by Reuters expect
wages to grow 5.6 percent year-on-year. (1300)
CHINA INVESTMENT CORP
China's $410 billion sovereign wealth fund has signed a deal
with Poland's foreign investment body PAIiIZ that could see it
snap up assets in the European Union's largest eastern member in
the coming years.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX