Britain's top shares rose slightly on Friday, supported by miners which extended their recent gains, with trade set to be volatile due to futures and options expiries.

The UK benchmark was up 2.84 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,943.56 by 0812 GMT, having shed 0.1 percent on Thursday.

Explorer Tullow Oil was among the top FTSE 100 risers early on, up 1.3 percent, after saying its latest Ghana drilling results were excellent.