* Traders decline to identify Russian banks involved

* Deputy minister sees 2012 shipments to Iran over 500kt

* Mostly barley shipped in recent months

* One vessel due to load Kazakh wheat in Novorossiisk

ASTANA, March 16 Russian banks are handling payment for Kazakh grain now being shipped to Iran, Kazakhstan's Deputy Agriculture minister said on Friday, suggesting the Islamic Republic's access to Black Sea grain has not been dented by reduced access to global finance.

Kazakhstan sold 500,000 tonnes of grain to Iran in 2011, and Umi ryayev said the volume would be no less this year out of total forecast exports of 15 million tonnes. In 2009, Kazakhstan sold a million tonnes of grain to Iran, one of its top customers.

Seaborne exports of Kazakh grain to Iran were being loaded in Kazakhstan's Caspian port of Aktau as well as Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, he added. [ID:nL5E8EG130]

"There are certain difficulties with payment, but these are going through Russian banks, so operations are proceeding normally," Umiryayev told reporters at a grain conference in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

Iran has been shopping for wheat at a frantic pace, ordering a large part of its expected yearly requirement in a little over one month and paying a premium in non-dollar currencies to work around sanctions and avoid social unrest.

Food shipments are not targeted under Western sanctions aimed at Iran's disputed nuclear programme, but financial measures have frozen Iranian companies out of much of the global banking system.

In a sign Iran has successfully evaded controls by purchasing wheat in unrestricted currencies, trade sources say it has bought around 2 million tonnes of wheat since February.

Traders declined to name the Russian banks they were using to settle payments for Kazakh grain.

BARLEY

In recent months, Kazakhstan appears to have been sending mostly barley to Iran, and not milling wheat, which Iran has been heard seeking on international markets.

The head of the terminal at its main Caspian Sea port, Aktau, said 330,000 tonnes of grain had been loaded at Aktau for delivery to Iran's northern ports in just over six months, since the start of September.

But those volumes are exclusively barley, said Rafail Galyamov, the head of the Ak Bidai terminal at Aktau, which loads grain for delivery into the ports on Iran's Caspian coast.

Umiryayev, who visited Aktau the previous day, said Caspian export capacity would be expanded, in part to serve Iran, a major client.

"Our bottleneck is the limited capacity at the Aktau terminal. We have about 600,000 tonnes there, so if there was more capacity we could export more (to Iran)," Umiryayev said.

On the wheat side, a single 50,000 tonne vessel is currently at anchor in Novorossiisk, also an outlet for Kazakh wheat, and scheduled to load Kazakh volumes for delivery into Iran.

Russia has exported a record 21.5 million tonnes of grain this year, including over 17 million tonnes of wheat, and stocks in the key southern export region are nearly empty, leaving Russian exporters with little to offer buyers.

Kazakh wheat is expected to take an increasing share of Novorossiisk loadings in the final months of the agricultural year. Another deepwater port on Russia's Black Sea coast, Tuapse, is already operating largely on Kazakh volumes, trade sources have said.

(Reporting Raushan Nurshayeva in Astana; Writing by Melissa Akin in Moscow; editing by Keiron Henderson)

