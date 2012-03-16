WARSAW, March 16 Warsaw-listed real-estate
developer GTC wants to raise its capital by nearly a
half through a rights issue of 100 million shares, the company
said on Friday.
Earlier in March GTC said it was considering a rights issue
worth 100 million euros to boost liquidity and reduce debt.
The company is valued at 1.56 billion zlotys ($498 mln) and
at present has 219.4 million shares. The plan is pending on
shareholders' approval at a meeting scheduled for April 16.
Shares in GTC, which posted a 2011 net loss of 270 million
euros, on Friday closed down 0.8 percent at 7.05
zlotys.
($1 = 3.1311 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska)