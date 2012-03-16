FRANKFURT, March 16 Belgium-based wind farm operator Electrawinds may get funds for expansion from Frankfurt-listed shell company European CleanTech 1.

The founders of European CleanTech 1 on Friday confirmed they were in talks with Electrawinds but added there was no agreement yet. A spokeswoman for Electrawinds also confirmed talks were taking place, but declined to give any further details.

European CleanTech 1 was listed in 2010 as a so-called special purpose acquisition vehicle (SPACs), with the intention to be used for an acquisition in the solar or wind industry.

SPACs are common in the United States but in Germany only three such companies have been listed.

The first SPAC, named Germany1, was used to list AEG Power Solutions in 2009, while the second, Helikos, changed its name after the acquisition of a Swiss electronics company to Exceet Group.

Such shells have two years to find an acquisition target, after which their funds have to be returned to investors if no deal is done.

European CleanTech 1 raised 115 million euros ($151.5 million) from its listing. It was unclear how big a stake in Electrawinds will brought into the entity.

Last year Electrawinds said it was looking into options to raise money to finance further expansion.

Electrawinds mainly operates wind parks and had a profit of 3.7 million euros in 2010 on sales of more than 110 million. ($1 = 0.7592 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by David Holmes)