WARSAW, April 23 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

LOT

Turkish Airlines has examined the financial condition of Poland's flag carrier ahead of a potential bid, Rzeczpospolita reported.

Poland may decide to float LOT or boost its capital if it doesn't succeed in selling it in late 2012 or early 2013, a deputy treasury minister tells Rzeczpospolita.

PUBLIC DEBT

Poland's public debt calculated by the local standards should fall to 49.2 percent of gross domestic product next year, Rzeczpospolita writes, quoting a source from the finance ministry.

The Finance Ministry will present its updated euro convergence plan that will include new projected debt levels. (0850)

