WARSAW, April 23 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial
markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
LOT
Turkish Airlines has examined the financial
condition of Poland's flag carrier ahead of a potential bid,
Rzeczpospolita reported.
Poland may decide to float LOT or boost its capital if it
doesn't succeed in selling it in late 2012 or early 2013, a
deputy treasury minister tells Rzeczpospolita.
PUBLIC DEBT
Poland's public debt calculated by the local standards
should fall to 49.2 percent of gross domestic product next year,
Rzeczpospolita writes, quoting a source from the finance
ministry.
The Finance Ministry will present its updated euro
convergence plan that will include new projected debt levels.
(0850)
($1 = 3.1818 Polish zlotys)