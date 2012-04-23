(Adds detail on drug, sector M&A)

By Ben Hirschler

LONDON, April 23 AstraZeneca (AZN.L) has agreed to buy U.S. company Ardea Biosciences RDEA.O for $1.26 billion, giving it a new gout drug to bolster its weak pipeline in a deal that fuels a wave of M&A in the biotechnology sector.

The $32-a-share acquisition - a 54 percent premium to Ardea's closing price on Friday - is worth $1 billion after deducting the existing cash held by Ardea, the companies said on Monday.

The main asset secured by AstraZeneca is an experimental drug called lesinurad, or RDEA594, that is in final-stage Phase III clinical tests for treating chronic hyperuricaemia in patients with gout.

AstraZeneca and Ardea said they expected the transaction to close in the second or third quarter, adding that shareholders representing around 30 percent of Ardea had agreed to vote in favour of the deal.

AstraZeneca is facing competition from cheap generic versions of several key drugs, including its big-selling antipsychotic Seroquel, at a time when its own pipeline of new medicines is relatively barren.

Earlier this month Britain's second-biggest drugmaker also signed a collaboration deal to jointly develop and sell five biotech drugs currently in Amgen's (AMGN.O) developmental pipeline.

AstraZeneca is more desperate for new products than many of its rivals but other Big Pharma companies are also scouring the biotech landscape looking for bargains - especially in cases where biotech stocks have underperformed recently.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) said last week it had offered to buy Human Genome Sciences HGSI.O for $2.6 billion, in a bid rejected by the U.S. firm, while Roche ROG.VX has tried unsuccessfully to buy Illumina (ILMN.O) for $6.8 billion.

At the same time, Amylin Pharmaceuticals AMLN.O, which spurned a $3.5 billion takeover bid from Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY.N), has started reaching out to potential buyers, according to sources familiar with the situation. [ID:nL2E8FM1CQ]

AstraZeneca has also been mentioned as a potential bidder for Amylin.

