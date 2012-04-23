LONDON, April 23 (IFR) - The UK's largest insurance company
Aviva is still planning to sell a deeply subordinated bond deal
despite the recent widening in the company's CDS and concerns
over the group's deleveraging plans.
The borrower met with investors in Hong Kong and Singapore
last week with a view to launching a new hybrid Tier 1 issue.
Barclays, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and JP Morgan are
handling the trade.
"We are monitoring market conditions, especially in Asia
where distribution is targeted," a banker close to the deal
said, adding that the transaction was never intended to be
completed last week.
While the widening of Aviva's senior CDS has been in line
with the market, its subordinated CDS has underperformed.
According to Markit, the insurer's subordinated five-year cost
of protection was quoted at 296.5bp on Monday morning, up from
227bp at the beginning of the month.
A banker close to the deal downplayed the significance of
the widening, however, pointing to the low liquidity of CDS on
insurance companies.
A report in the Sunday Times yesterday said the sale by
Aviva of its American life assurance business would only fetch
around GBP1bn, half of what Aviva paid for it six years ago.
Bankers said potential European buyers could be put off
bidding because of the new Solvency II rules.
SG credit analyst Rotger Franz said in a note on Friday that
increased uncertainty from the eurozone crisis has prompted the
strong widening of Aviva euro paper, and that he is concerned
over what he calls "Aviva's increased flexibility to reach its
deleveraging target."
He argued that a potential new Tier 1 issue could "revive
investor concern about Aviva's leverage", noting that Aviva has
said it could extend the timeframe for its target considering
the growing uncertainty from the eurozone crisis over the past
few weeks.
"In our view, a new issue would jeopardize the issuer's
target to reduce leverage by GBP700m between 2011 and 2013," he
argued.
The announcement of plans to deleverage had initially
sparked a significant rally on Aviva paper a year ago, Franz
recalled, which could now at least partially reverse.
He changed his outright recommendations for Aviva perps in
euros from "Buy" to "Hold" and for the Aviva 6.875% 38-18 Lower
Tier 2 from "Hold" to "Sell". He also recommended selling Aviva
sub debt in sterling for valuation reasons.
Aviva is eyeing an old-style insurance Tier 1 trade, similar
to Prudential's perpetual non-call 5.5-year issue sold by
Prudential in January last year.
The Aviva bonds can convert into preference shares at any
time. If converted, the terms would essentially be the same,
except that the preference shares are non-cumulative. There is
also a mandatory conversion at year 99, to help ensure that the
deal remains tax-deductible.
