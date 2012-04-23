NEW YORK, April 23 Delaying budget cuts will hurt, not improve, economic growth, as such a move would hit confidence in the euro zone ever getting a handle on public debt, European Central Bank Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said on Monday.

The Bundesbank chief also said the ECB will raise interest rates when the risks grow of prices rising faster than its target, and warned that employing too loose a policy now would increase risks to financial and price stability in the future.

"If already-announced consolidation and reforms were to be delayed, would people not lose even more confidence in policymakers’ ability to get to the root of the crisis?" Weidmann asked rhetorically.

In the current situation, a lack of trust in public finances is already weighing on growth, he said, and added that "consolidation might inspire confidence and actually help the economy to grow."

Over the weekend, top ECB policymakers attending the International Monetary Fund's spring meetings rebuffed the IMF's call for the bank to cut its policy interest rate below 1 percent and be prepared to provide more public funding to banks to reduce the risk of a new flare-up of the crisis.

Short-term euro zone interest rates are, however, pricing in a rising chance that the ECB may ease monetary policy further later this year as the sovereign debt crisis intensifies and the economic outlook worsens.

Surveys showed on Monday the euro zone's private sector slump deepened at a faster than expected pace in April, dampening hopes that the bloc may come out of recession any time soon. [ID:nL9E7GA00G]

But Weidmann remained adamant that the ECB and governments must stay the course, saying the risks entailed in cutting budgets immediately are overestimated.

"The risks of frontloading consolidation are being exaggerated," he said. "In any case, there is little alternative."

Moreover, the Bundesbanker expressed worries that prices might rise faster in developed countries than the 1.9 percent this year and 1.7 percent for next that the IMF forecasts.

"I am not quite as calm about inflation (as the IMF). Taking into account rising energy prices and robust core inflation, prices could rise faster than the IMF expects," Weidmann said and added the ECB would raise rates to curb inflation were it to see prices rising faster than its target.

The ECB aims to keep inflation just below 2 percent.

"Monetary policymakers must do what is necessary once upside risks for euro-area inflation increase," he added.

