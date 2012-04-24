LONDON, April 24 Energias de Portugal has bought a total of 2.4 million tonnes of mostly Colombian and some U.S. thermal coal for delivery in 2013 and 2014 at a discount of just over $3.00 a tonne to the API2 index, sources at the utility and traders said.

Two contracts were awarded for 1.2 million tonnes in total each, one to a Colombian producer and the other to a trader.

Spain and Portugal saw strong coal consumption for power generation through 2011 and this is set to continue this year.

EDP, which buys coal for plants in both Spain and Portugal, is expected to burn 5 million tonnes of coal in 2012 and will issue spot tenders for top-up tonnage, having secured baseload supply. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by Keiron Henderson)