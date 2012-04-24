LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - The Republic of Finland, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley to lead manage a 5-year US dollar-denominated benchmark bond, one of the bankers on the deal told IFR on Tuesday.

The bond will be in Reg S/144a format and will be launched and priced in the near future, subject to market conditions, leads on the deal said.

Finland was last in the US dollar bond market in benchmark size in March 2011, when it issued a USD2bn five-year deal at mid-swaps -4bp. (Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Julian Baker)