BRIEF-Selectirente FY net income down at 3.6 million euros
* FY net income 3.6 million euros ($3.84 million) versus 4.9 million euros year ago
LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - The Republic of Finland, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley to lead manage a 5-year US dollar-denominated benchmark bond, one of the bankers on the deal told IFR on Tuesday.
The bond will be in Reg S/144a format and will be launched and priced in the near future, subject to market conditions, leads on the deal said.
Finland was last in the US dollar bond market in benchmark size in March 2011, when it issued a USD2bn five-year deal at mid-swaps -4bp. (Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Julian Baker)
* has filed suit in California and Florida state courts seeking monetary damages against Airbnb
RIYADH/DUBAI, Feb 16 Saudi Arabia officials and executives of around 14 companies plan to embark on a marketing tour of Singapore and Hong Kong next month to attract Asian investors in the $430 billion stock exchange, banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.