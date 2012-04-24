BRIEF-Selectirente FY net income down at 3.6 million euros
* FY net income 3.6 million euros ($3.84 million) versus 4.9 million euros year ago
LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - Banks managing Finland's upcoming US dollar deal have set initial price thoughts in the area of mid-swaps +2bp, one of the leads on the transaction told IFR on Tuesday.
Earlier, Finland, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley to lead manage the 5-year benchmark bond.
The bond will be in Reg S/144a format and will be launched and priced on Wednesday, subject to market conditions, leads on the deal said.
Finland was last in the US dollar bond market in benchmark size in March 2011, when it issued a USD2bn five-year deal at mid-swaps -4bp. (Reporting By Josie Cox)
* has filed suit in California and Florida state courts seeking monetary damages against Airbnb
RIYADH/DUBAI, Feb 16 Saudi Arabia officials and executives of around 14 companies plan to embark on a marketing tour of Singapore and Hong Kong next month to attract Asian investors in the $430 billion stock exchange, banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.