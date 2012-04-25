UPDATE 4-Oil rises as OPEC-led output cuts trim oversupply
WARSAW, April 25 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):
PKN
Poland's top refiner PKN Orlen reported a 15-percent rise in its first-quarter net profit as financial gains related to the value of its required oil reserves helped offset weaker operational performance.
CHINA
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao starts his visit.
RETAIL SALES, UNEMPLOYMENT
The statistics office releases March retail sales and unemployment. Analysts polled by Reuters expect sales to rise 10.4 percent and the jobless rate at 13.4 percent.
