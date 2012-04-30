(Adds press digest)
BANCA TRANSILVANIA
Romanian lender Banca Transilvania posts first
quarter financial results on Monday.
ALLY OF OUSTED CABINET TO BACK NEW ROMANIA GOVT
A former ally of Romania's toppled government said on Sunday
it would back a new left-led alliance in a confidence vote
expected in the next 10 days, saying political stability was
crucial as the country seeks to emerge from an economic crisis.
ROMANIA'S OPPOSITION SAYS SET TO WIN PARLIAMENT BACKING
Romania's leftist opposition alliance USL which has toppled
the country's two-month-old government in a vote of confidence
will unveil a new cabinet lineup next week, its leader said on
Saturday.
WAGE HIKES
Kelemen Hunor, leader of the ethnic Hungarian Party UDMR, a
former ally of Romania's centrist government which collapsed in
a confidence vote on Friday, said the finance ministry had set
aside 5 billion euros for a planned wage hike of 16 percent from
June that was designed to bring state pay to 2010 levels.
The centrist government of the then prime minister Emil Boc
cut wages by 25 percent in 2010 to rein in the budget deficit
and meet targets set under a 20 billion euro IMF-led bailout.
AUSTERITY TOPPLES ROMANIAN GOVERNMENT, CZECH SURVIVES
Romania's left-leaning opposition will try to form a new
government after torpedoing the centre-right cabinet in a
confidence vote on Friday, the latest collapse of an
austerity-minded ruling coalition in Europe.
ROMANIA PLANS TO SELL 3.8 BLN LEI IN DOMESTIC DEBT IN MAY
Romania aims to sell 3.8 billion lei ($1.15 billion) in
leu-denominated debt in May, the finance ministry said on
Friday.
CEE MARKETS
Romania's leu plunged to a record low on Friday after the
collapse of its two-month old government, and the currency looks
set to slide more as political turmoil poses risks to the
country's strict IMF-led austerity programme.
ROMANIA BRD Q1 NET PROFIT 83 MLN LEI, MISSES POLL
Romania's second-largest bank BRD, controlled by
France's Societe Generale, posted a 83 million lei
($25.06 million) net profit in the first quarter on Monday.
PETROM
* Romania's top oil and gas company Petrom,
majority owned by Austria's OMV, plans to pay a gross
dividend of 0.031 lei per share this year, the company's
shareholders decided last week. The total amount paid will be
1.76 billion lei. Ziarul Financiar, Page 5
* Petrom plans investments of 5.2 billion lei this year.
Adevarul, Page 11
