(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST, April 30 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

BANCA TRANSILVANIA

Romanian lender Banca Transilvania posts first quarter financial results on Monday.

ALLY OF OUSTED CABINET TO BACK NEW ROMANIA GOVT

A former ally of Romania's toppled government said on Sunday it would back a new left-led alliance in a confidence vote expected in the next 10 days, saying political stability was crucial as the country seeks to emerge from an economic crisis.

ROMANIA'S OPPOSITION SAYS SET TO WIN PARLIAMENT BACKING

Romania's leftist opposition alliance USL which has toppled the country's two-month-old government in a vote of confidence will unveil a new cabinet lineup next week, its leader said on Saturday.

WAGE HIKES

Kelemen Hunor, leader of the ethnic Hungarian Party UDMR, a former ally of Romania's centrist government which collapsed in a confidence vote on Friday, said the finance ministry had set aside 5 billion euros for a planned wage hike of 16 percent from June that was designed to bring state pay to 2010 levels.

The centrist government of the then prime minister Emil Boc cut wages by 25 percent in 2010 to rein in the budget deficit and meet targets set under a 20 billion euro IMF-led bailout.

AUSTERITY TOPPLES ROMANIAN GOVERNMENT, CZECH SURVIVES

Romania's left-leaning opposition will try to form a new government after torpedoing the centre-right cabinet in a confidence vote on Friday, the latest collapse of an austerity-minded ruling coalition in Europe.

ROMANIA PLANS TO SELL 3.8 BLN LEI IN DOMESTIC DEBT IN MAY

Romania aims to sell 3.8 billion lei ($1.15 billion) in leu-denominated debt in May, the finance ministry said on Friday.

CEE MARKETS

Romania's leu plunged to a record low on Friday after the collapse of its two-month old government, and the currency looks set to slide more as political turmoil poses risks to the country's strict IMF-led austerity programme.

ROMANIA BRD Q1 NET PROFIT 83 MLN LEI, MISSES POLL

Romania's second-largest bank BRD, controlled by France's Societe Generale, posted a 83 million lei ($25.06 million) net profit in the first quarter on Monday.

PETROM

* Romania's top oil and gas company Petrom, majority owned by Austria's OMV, plans to pay a gross dividend of 0.031 lei per share this year, the company's shareholders decided last week. The total amount paid will be 1.76 billion lei. Ziarul Financiar, Page 5

* Petrom plans investments of 5.2 billion lei this year.

Adevarul, Page 11

NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double click, and a calendar of east European economic indicators, see.

For other related news, double click on: --------------------------------------------------------------- Romania Market Debt Romanian forex Romania Market Report Romanian money Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators All East Europe News E.Europe equities TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch Romanian indicators Main page of Reuters poll ---------------------------------------------------------------