LONDON, April 30 NYSE Euronext said on Monday its total revenue fell 17 percent to $952 million in the first quarter, driving profits down 32 percent to $121 million, citing a "challenging operating environment" for the performance.

The New York exchange said it incurred $31 million of merger and exit costs for the period including $16 million from a terminated merger with Deutsche Boerse. (Editing by Chris Vellacott)