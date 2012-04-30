BRIEF-Shop.co says secures $7 mln seed round to streamline online shopping
* Secures $7 million seed round to streamline online shopping Source text for Eikon:
PARIS, April 30 The sale of France's Flammarion, owned by Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup (RCSM.MI), will soon enter the second round with bids expected at around 300 million euros, French newspaper Les Echos reported on Monday without citing sources.
Offers on the French book publisher are due Wednesday, the paper said. The company expects around five binding bids most notably from competitors Albin Michel and Actes Sud, which have teamed up with private equity firm Chequers Capital.
RCS, which publishes Italian daily newspaper Corriere della Sera, posted a 322 million euro loss in 2011, mainly due to a writedown of an acquisition in Spain. (Reporting by Nina Sovich; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
* Secures $7 million seed round to streamline online shopping Source text for Eikon:
* Reached accord with ICBPI to sell merchant acquiring business with enterprise value of 520 million euros
* Pembroke Management Ltd reports 5.48 % passive stake in DHX Media Ltd as of Dec 31 ,2016 - SEC Filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2ka4TYG