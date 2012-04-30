Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs - Bloomberg
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
April 30 Warner Chilcott is evaluating options, including a possible sale of the company, after receiving interest from strategic and private-equity buyers, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.
Goldman Sachs is helping the Nasdaq-listed drugmaker assess interest, said the news service, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Warner Chilcott is also considering paying a dividend as an alternative to a sale, one person said.
Warner Chilcott's stock rose 8 percent to $18.79 on Friday on takeover speculation, giving it a market capitalisation of $4.7 billion, after the Times of London said in a market report there was talk Bayer might bid $32 a share.
Reuters reported on April 25 that Bayer was nearing a multibillion-dollar acquisition to bolster its healthcare division, citing three people close to the planned transaction.
Warner Chilcott focuses on women's health care, dermatology, urology and gastroenterology. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler)
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."