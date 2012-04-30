BRIEF-Terex announces board appointment
* Terex Corp says hepler is currently a partner at Marcato Capital Management L.P. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, April 30 Italian yellow pages publisher Seat Pagine Gialle said on Monday its board approved a restructuring plan that will give the Lighthouse bondholder group an 88 percent stake in the company.
The 1.2 billion-euro debt swap hands control of the company to the bondholder group, all but wiping out private equity and stock market investors.
Seat Pagine Gialle also said it sees revenue falling 4 percent in 2012 and confirmed its 2015 business plan targets on Monday.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)
* Terex Corp says hepler is currently a partner at Marcato Capital Management L.P. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Feb 3 Interest in Singapore-listed Global Logistic Properties hotted up on Friday with the warehouse and distribution centre operator revealing it had received several bids, including some involving its own senior management.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 3 Silicon Valley venture capitalist Kate Mitchell said her startup companies have a message for their employees who are foreign nationals: Don't travel outside the country right now.