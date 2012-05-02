(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST May 2 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.

RATE SETTING MEETING

Romania's central bank holds rate-setting meeting and is also due to approve its quarterly inflation report. Central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu will hold a news briefing at 1230 GMT to details monetary policy decisions.

Analysts had expected the bank to deliver one last quarter point cut after four similar consecutive bouts of easing, but the bank may choose to hold fire after the collapse last month of a centrist coalition government.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES

Romania's central bank is expected to release foreign exchange reserves data for April.

ROMANIA DESIGNATE PM UNVEILS NEW GOVERNMENT LINEUP

Romanian premier-designate Victor Ponta unveiled his cabinet on Tuesday, appointing politicians from his leftist Social Liberal Union (USL) with a central banker as finance minister, and is expected to win parliamentary backing on May 7.

ROMANIA'S LEU HITS RECORD LOW VS EURO FOR 2ND DAY

Romania's leu hit a record low against the euro for a second straight day on Tuesday with local markets closed, after a government collapse sparked fears about the country's international aid prospects.

FITCH SAYS ROMANIA POST-ELECTION POLICY KEY AMID HIGHER UNCERTAINTY

ROMANIA TALKS UP IMF DEAL AS CURRENCY SLIDES

Romania's incoming government looks certain to stick to a 2012 budget target agreed with the International Monetary Fund, a Fund official said on Monday, playing down risks from public pressure to ease up on austerity.

ROMANIA HAS COMFORTABLE FINANCIAL FUNDING BUFFER

Romania has a "very comfortable" financing buffer amounting to 5 billion euros ($6.63 billion) and 7 billion lei ($2.11 billion), outgoing Finance Minister Bogdan Dragoi said on Monday.

BANCA TRANSILVANIA Q1 NET PROFIT AT 91.8 MLN LEI

Romanian lender Banca Transilvania reported a net profit of 91.8 million lei ($27.72 million) for the first quarter on Monday.

ROMANIA ENERGY DEREGULATION KEY TO NEW INVESTMENT

Saddled with ageing power plants and lacking funds to upgrade a dilapidated energy sector, Romania's new government faces a tough task to convince skeptical investors the country will finally move forward with deregulating energy prices.

CFR

State-owned railway company CFR plans to lease thirteen railway sectors to private companies in an auction that will take place on Wednesday. Adevarul, Page 13

