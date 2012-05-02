LONDON May 2 Turkish refinery Tupras is offering a 30,000 tonne cargo of gasoline for loading in mid-May, a tender document showed.

The tender will close on May 3. The cargo is for loading from Turkey's Izmit refinery.

In April, Tupras issued tenders for gasoline and condensate for loading over the same period.

(Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by Keiron Henderson)