BUCHAREST May 3 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Thursday.
PPI DATA
The National Statistics Board will release producer prices
data for March at 0700 GMT.
ROMANIA SAYS TO STICK TO IMF-AGREED DEFICIT TARGET
Romania will stick to a fiscal deficit target of under 3
percent of gross domestic product agreed with the International
Monetary Fund even as it raises public sector wages, easing
previous austerity measures, the designated finance minister was
quoted as saying on Wednesday.
VOLATILE POLITICS KEEP ROMANIA CENTRAL BANK ON HOLD
Romania's central bank shied away from cutting interest
rates on Wednesday after a government collapse raised doubts
about an IMF standby loan deal and sent the leu currency
tumbling.
ROMANIA APRIL FX RESERVES EDGE DOWN TO 34.3 BLN EUROS
The Romanian central bank's foreign exchange reserves,
excluding 103.7 tonnes of gold, fell slightly by 268 million
euros ($354.43 million) on the month to 34.3 billion euros at
the end of April, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
FACTBOX-KEY POLITICAL RISKS TO WATCH IN ROMANIA
CEE MARKETS
The leu rebounded from a record low on Wednesday after
Romania's prime minister designate unveiled his new cabinet,
reassuring cautious investors and raising hopes the country will
stick to an IMF-led standby aid deal.
