LONDON May 3 UK gas producer BG Group
said it was taking a pause in its U.S. shale gas expansion due
to low gas prices in the United States and was also eyeing the
sale of a U.S. gas pipeline business it co-owns with
Dallas-based Exco Resources.
"At the moment we are not contemplating further investment
in shale assets in the U.S.," Chief Executive Frank Chapman
said.
"We are also being quite judicious in terms of the funding
that we're applying to new drilling, with the current prices, in
the Hayneville and Marcellus (shale plays)," he added.
He said BG was pursuing the divestment of TGGT, a 50:50
joint venture with Exco, in which the partners had
previously considered selling just a stake.
