BEIJING May 4 (Reuters Point Carbon) - China’s biggest energy producers and grid companies will be given minimum requirements for use of renewable sources that will equal 6.5 percent of China’s total electricity supply, national media reported Friday.

Power generators with an installed capacity of more than 5 GW will be required to use renewables to generate at least 11 percent of their electricity, wrote China Business News, quoting a draft plan circulated by the National Energy Administration.

The plan, which is not publicly available, is currently open for stakeholder comments and is expected to be adopted by the government by the end of this year.

According to the plan, grid companies will be asked to buy clean electricity varying from 1 to 15 percent of their total purchases, depending on location.

The biggest grid companies, State Grid and China State Grid, will be asked to buy 5 and 3.2 percent clean energy respectively by 2015, according to the paper.

Meanwhile, smaller grids operating in energy-intensive provinces such as Mongolia and Shaanxi in the northern part of China must buy 15 and 10 percent of their electricity from renewable sources, respectively.

The report said companies covered by the regulation will be allowed to trade quotas among each other, but no details of the trading mechanism were offered.

As part of China’s strategy to secure its energy supply and cut greenhouse gas emissions, it aims to increase the share of electricity generated from renewable sources to 11.4 percent in 2015, up from 8.6 percent in 2010.

China aims to have 260 GW of hydro, 100 GW of wind and 15 GW of solar power capacity installed by 2015.

(Reporting by Kathy Chen and Stian Reklev)

