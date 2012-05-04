MOVES-JPMorgan Private Bank names new head of UK and Nordics markets
Feb 21 JPMorgan Private Bank, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co named Oliver Gregson as head of its UK and Nordics markets.
MILAN May 4 Italian holding company Exor , which indirectly controls carmaker Fiat-Chrysler , said on Friday it hired Shahriar Tadjbakhsh as chief operating officer to manage its 6.8 billion euro investment portfolio starting in June.
"The appointment of Shahriar will make a significant contribution to Exor's current strategy of developing its international presence," said Exor Chairman and Chief Executive John Elkann in a statement.
Exor said last month it aims to streamline its investment portfolio to focus on fewer companies with a global reach.
Tadjbakhsh joins Exor, based in Turin, from Goldman Sachs in Japan, where he was COO for investment banking. Prior to his posting for the bank in Japan, he worked with Goldman in New York from 1996, before moving to Paris.
Exor holds 30.4 percent of capital goods group Fiat Industrial, 15 percent of certification company SGS , 30.5 percent of carmaker Fiat (which controls Chrysler) and 69.5 percent of Cushman & Wakefield, a real estate company.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)
* Bucharest stocks at 9-year high, Banca Transilvania record high * Budapest shares set record high again, driven by OTP Bank * Warsaw stocks hits 18-month high, Prague highest since Dec 2015 * Czech stocks shrug off plan for higher tax for big companies (Adds Czech tax plan, forint rise) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Feb 21 Bucharest stocks hit a 9-year high on Tuesday, driven by surging Banca Transilvania as bank stocks fuelled a rally in Central European equit
JERUSALEM, Feb 21 Israel's Mobileye and German automaker BMW said on Tuesday they signed an agreement to install Mobileye's data generation technology in BMW cars starting with 2018 models.