MILAN May 4 Italian holding company Exor , which indirectly controls carmaker Fiat-Chrysler , said on Friday it hired Shahriar Tadjbakhsh as chief operating officer to manage its 6.8 billion euro investment portfolio starting in June.

"The appointment of Shahriar will make a significant contribution to Exor's current strategy of developing its international presence," said Exor Chairman and Chief Executive John Elkann in a statement.

Exor said last month it aims to streamline its investment portfolio to focus on fewer companies with a global reach.

Tadjbakhsh joins Exor, based in Turin, from Goldman Sachs in Japan, where he was COO for investment banking. Prior to his posting for the bank in Japan, he worked with Goldman in New York from 1996, before moving to Paris.

Exor holds 30.4 percent of capital goods group Fiat Industrial, 15 percent of certification company SGS , 30.5 percent of carmaker Fiat (which controls Chrysler) and 69.5 percent of Cushman & Wakefield, a real estate company.

(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)