LONDON May 4 Dexia's planned sale of Turkish unit Denizbank will not proceed until after an expected management change at the bailed-out Franco-Belgian bank, sources familiar with the situation said.

The existing team of Chief Executive Pierre Mariani has been pushing unsuccessfully for buyers to pay at least 3 billion euros ($3.95 billion), but speculation about a management shake-up means the process has lost impetus.

Mariani has been struggling to persuade bidders to meet this price, banking sources said, because potential buyers see Dexia as a distressed seller with a weak bargaining position.

Mariani put Turkey's sixth-biggest private bank on the block following a second state rescue in October 2011, part of a wider restructuring which also involves the sale of its $1 billion asset management arm.

Dexia is being dismantled and its assets sold after France, Belgium and Luxembourg had to bail it out in October, after it was crippled by the euro zone debt crisis when it was shut out of funding markets. [ID:nL5E7LK0HS]

However, haggling over price is not the only thing standing in the way of a deal. Uncertainty over who will lead the company could delay the process further as Mariani is now preparing to leave and hand over to a new team of Belgian managers, likely to be led by ex-Fortis head Karel De Boeck, the sources said.

"Dexia has now embarked on a split-up. This is not what Mariani had come for. The company needs someone with a different profile now," said a source familiar with Dexia.

Mariani said this week that no decision had been made on the bank's future leadership and he had not demanded an exit package, leaving shareholders in the dark. [ID:nL5E8G2984]

"The process is lacking momentum. They need a new management," another source said.

But getting a new team on board may take some time.

Brussels wants Dexia to have a Belgian CEO after it provided the bulk of the guarantees for Dexia's borrowing, while France's next government will also want to pick a new French chairman to replace Belgian Jean-Luc Dehaene in order to preserve the Franco-Belgian balance at the top, several sources said.

Making that choice is unlikely to be a top priority for the Elysee following this weekend's presidential elections.

FAILED BIDS

When Dexia bought it in 2006, the Turkish bank was valued at $3.2 billion. It is currently worth $5.9 billion, following a 49 percent share price rise since the news that Dexia had put the it up for sale and had appointed Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) to advise it.

But subsequent talks between Dexia and potential Denizbank buyers Qatar National Bank QNBK.QA and HSBC (HSBA.L) stalled over price and access to Denizbank's books.

QNB failed to meet Dexia's price expectations while HSBC was reluctant to pay up without being able to take a deeper look at Denizbank's books, the people said.

"The Qatari made a wrong assessment when they thought they could get Denizbank on the cheap. France and Belgium are not as desperate as they thought," one of the sources said.

QNB recently improved an original bid worth between 1.1 and 1.2 times Denizbank's book value, but the Belgian government had wanted 1.5 times, sources said. Although higher, QNB's offer still fell short of Dexia's expectations.

Also waiting in the wings is Russia's Sberbank (SBER.MM), which hired Deutsche Bank to advise on a possible bid, the sources told Reuters. Sberbank has so far been seen as a less credible bidder, with doubts whether Russian authorities and the Turkish regulator would welcome such a move, they added.

UBS UBSN.VX is advising the Belgian government, while QNB hired Citigroup (C.N) and HSBC is working with Credit Suisse.

