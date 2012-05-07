WARSAW May 7 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial
markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):
TRAKCJA-TILTRA
The chief executive of builder Trakcja-Tiltra
Maciej Radziwill told daily Rzeczpospolita he may soon leave the
management board after over 10 years at its helm.
SOCIETE GENERALE
Krzysztof Walenczak, former deputy treasury minister, has
been appointed by Societe Generale as managing director for
Poland, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.
