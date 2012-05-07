The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

GREEK ELECTIONS

Greek voters enraged by economic hardship deserted traditional governing parties in droves at elections on Sunday, putting the country's future in the euro zone at risk, according to an early projection by the Interior Ministry.

FRENCH ELECTIONS

Socialist Francois Hollande swept to victory in France's presidential election on Sunday in a swing to the left at the heart of Europe that could start a pushback against German-led austerity.

ITALY ELECTIONS

Italians went to the polls in local elections on Sunday that will provide the first concrete test of voter resistance to Prime Minister Mario Monti's increasingly unpopular austerity policies since he came to office last year.

Monday is the last of the two-day local elections.

TELECOM ITALIA, TELECOM ITALIA MEDIA

Telecom Italia Media, the TV broadcaster owned by phone group Telecom Italia, will examine the sale of its TV channel La7 on Wednesday, newspapers reported on Sunday.

UNIPOL, FONDIARIA SAI, MEDIOBANCA , PREMAFIN

Private equity funds Palladio and Sator are looking for banks to fund a revamped offer for the Fondiaria SAI group that would see them finesse a capital hike at the Fondiaria level and not its parent Premafin, La Stampa said on saturday. Contacts have been made with Merrill Lynch, SocGen, BNP Paribas and HSBC though the banks are cool, it said.

RENEWABLE ENERGY

There will be a further review of the reduction of renewable energy production incentives agreed by the government on Thursday when it meets with the country's regional authorities, Ansa news wire said on Sunday, citing comments by environment minister Corrado Clini on Saturday.

SAFILO

First-quarter sales dropped 4 percent to 288.7 million euros, hit by the phasing-out of a lost contract with with fashion house Armani, the eyewear maker said late on Friday.

ITALCEMENTI

It reported a loss of 34.6 million euros in the first quarter, while consolidated revenues fell 6.8 percent to 1.07 billion euros, mostly due to a negative trend in Europe in the first two months of the year. The company also said late on Friday it expects operating results in line with 2011 and a slightly higher debt.

EDISON, A2A, IREN

Edison's main Italian investors and Edison itself on Saturday signed off the deal to give control of the utility to France's EDF in return for Edison unit Edipower.

EDF's bid on minorities, at the revised price of 0.89 euros per share, will probably be launched end-June early-July, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................