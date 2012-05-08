(Adds press digest)
BUCHAREST May 8 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Tuesday.
CBANK
Romania central bank governor Mugur Isarescu holds news
conference to present quarterly inflation report from 0800 GMT.
ROMANIA'S NEW GOVERNMENT SEALS PARLIAMENT BACKING
Romania's new government sealed parliamentary backing on
Monday with a comfortable majority, giving it a mandate to keep
an International Monetary Fund-led deal on track until an
election in November.
ROMANIA SELLS 750 MLN LEI IN 1-YR T-BILLS
Romania sold the planned 750 million lei ($223 million) in
1-year treasury bills on Monday, with the average accepted yield
at 5.02 percent, the same as at a previous April 9 tender,
central bank data showed.
ROMANIA NET WAGE RISES 3.3 PERCENT Y/Y IN MARCH
The average net wage in Romania rose by 3.3 percent on the
year to 1,543 lei ($460) in March and was up 4.8 percent from
the previous month, the National Statistics Board (INS) said on
Monday.
POLL-TABLE-ROMANIAN MACROECONOMIC FORECASTS
A median forecast of 12 analysts polled by Reuters showed
Romanian inflation at 2.1 percent year-on-year in April vs
2.4 percent in March. Monthly forecast is 0.4 percent.
* POLL-TABLE-ROMANIAN INTEREST RATES FORECASTS
PRIVATISATIONS
* Romania will go on with selling minority stakes in energy
firms Hidroelectrica, Transgaz, Romgaz and Nuclearelectrica, new
economy minister Daniel Chitoiu said on Monday.
Chitoiu said he would want dual listings on the Bucharest
Stock Exchange and an international bourse for there stakes.
* The sale of a majority stake Romania holds in chemicals
firm Oltchim could be delayed for September from an
initial end-May term, Chitoiu said.
* Florin Vladan, head of the economy ministry's
privatisation department resigned on Monday.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 9
NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double
click, and a calendar of east European economic
indicators, see.
For other related news, double click on:
---------------------------------------------------------------
Romania Market Debt Romanian forex
Romania Market Report Romanian money
Emerging Market Debt Emerging forex
All Emerging Markets news CEE indicators
All East Europe News E.Europe equities
TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets
TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch
Romanian indicators
Main page of Reuters poll
---------------------------------------------------------------