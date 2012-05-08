WARSAW May 7 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial
markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):
LOTOS
The refiner posts a smaller-than-expected decline in its
first-quarter net profit thanks to results in the upstream
segment.
BRE BANK
The Polish unit of German lender Commerzbank,
reports a better-than-expected 44 percent rise in first-quarter
earnings thanks to tight cost control and income from
interest-bearing products.
PRIVATISATION
Privatisation revenues amounted to 3.12 billion zlotys in
the first four months of the year, compared to 10 billion
planned for all of 2012, daily Rzeczpospolita writes.
POWER SHORTAGES
The energy regulator warned in a report that Poland may be
hit by power blackouts after 2015 if utilities fail to renovate
old production blocks and modernise distribution networks, daily
Parkiet wrote.
EMPIK MEDIA & FASHION
Czech private equity group Penta Investments and Eastbridge
fund may go ahead with a $134 million bid for Polish retailer
even if they do not reach their minimum goal, after another
investor started to raise its stake. <ID:nL5E8G7ELQ>
