INTEREST RATES
Poland's central bank will announce its decision on interest
rates, with analysts expecting them to be left unchanged for the
eleventh consecutive month, as recent weak output data
outweighed policymakers' concerns over the stubbornly high
inflation.
PUBLIC FINANCES
The Finance Ministry wants to introduce a new rule limiting
the growth of public spending, so that expenditure does not grow
faster than the average GDP growth, that is around 4 percent
annually, Rzeczpospolita reported citing a ministry official
Marek Rozkrut.
CHEMICAL COMPANIES
Polish billionaire Michal Solowow and Russia's fertiliser
producer Acron are among potential bidders
for the state's holdings in one of its chemical companies, Puls
Biznesu reported without citing its sources.
BOGDANKA
Polish coal miner Bogdanka reported on Wednesday a
nearly threefold increase in its first-quarter net earnings to
99 million zlotys ($30.61 million) on higher coal output and
prices, beating forecasts.
EM&F
Czech private equity group Penta Investments and fund
Eastbridge will together hold 74 percent of Polish retailer
Empik Media & Fashion after a public tender.
