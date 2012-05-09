(Adds press digest)
BUCHAREST May 9
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Wednesday.
FOREIGN TRADE
The National Statistics Board will release foreign trade and
energy resource data for March at 0700 GMT.
ROMANIA'S PETROM Q1 NET PROFIT TOPS FORECASTS
Romania's top oil and gas company Petrom,
majority-owned by Austria's OMV, posted on Wednesday a
net profit of 1.384 billion lei ($407.73 million) for the first
quarter, above market expectations.
ROMANIA CBANK MAINTAINS 2012 INFLATION FORECAST
Romania's central bank maintained its forecasts for annual
inflation of 3.2 percent at the end of 2012 and 3.0 percent for
the end of next year, its governor Mugur Isarescu said on
Tuesday.
ROMANIA CBANK SEES INFLATION AROUND 3 PCT IN H2
Romania's central bank sees annual inflation stabilising at
about 3 percent in the second half of this year, in the middle
of its target band of 2-4 percent, Governor Mugur Isarescu said
on Tuesday.
CBANK GOVERNOR ON LEU
The Romanian leu's recent falls were market driven
and in line with economic fundamentals, central bank governor
Mugur Isarescu said on Tuesday.
ROMANIA APRIL UNEMPLOYMENT FALLS
Romania's unemployment rate fell to 4.7 percent in April
from March's 5.1 percent, the employment agency said on Tuesday.
CEE MARKETS
Emerging European stocks and currencies eased further on
Tuesday as Greece's political stalemate highlighted the risks
facing the euro zone, while Romania's leu held steady after a
new cabinet was sworn in.
FINANCE MINISTRY
Deputy Finance Ministers Gheorghe Gherghina and Cristian
Sporis will keep their jobs in the finance ministry, market
sources said. Ziarul Finananciar, Page 1
