WARSAW May 10 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial
markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):
TAURON
Poland's No.2 utility reports a marginal rise in
first-quarter net profit to 387 million zlotys ($118.07
million), beating analysts' expectations.
JSW
The European Union's largest coking coal producer posts a
slightly smaller-than-expected 19-percent decline in
first-quarter net profit.
ASSECO POLAND, SYGNITY
Eastern Europe's top software maker Asseco Poland extends
its bid to buy local rival Sygnity for the second time because
the potential deal is still pending regulatory approval.
PEKAO
Poland's No.2 lender reported a 10-percent net profit rise
in the first quarter, beating expectations thanks growth from
interest-bearing products.
BNP PARIBAS
The French lender becomes the fifth lender to cut staff in
Poland in recent weeks, planning to let go 410 workers, writes
Rzeczpospolita.
RATES
The Polish central bank surprised many by raising interest
rates on Wednesday and warned it may do so again despite signs
of a slowdown, in a bid to fight inflation as the world's major
central banks flood the markets with cash.
